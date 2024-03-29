Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.17. 762,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average is $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

