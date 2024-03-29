The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $122.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

