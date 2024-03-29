INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.18

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.18 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.49 ($0.60), with a volume of 469088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.62).

INSPECS Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £48.29 million, a PE ratio of -2,375.00 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.87.

About INSPECS Group

(Get Free Report)

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. It distributes frames and optical products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Liberty, Henri Lloyd, O'Neill, Caterpillar, BOTANIQ, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INSPECS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSPECS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.