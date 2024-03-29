Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Position Boosted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Olin by 76.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OLN traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $58.80. 930,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,914. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

