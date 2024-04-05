Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.58.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.91.
Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 270.71%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
