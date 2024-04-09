Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 5,149 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,866,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.05% of BeiGene worth $697,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BeiGene by 166.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 1,279.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 1,058.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.70.

Shares of BGNE traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,689. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $272.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.95.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

