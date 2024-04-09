H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 789,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,994,831 shares.The stock last traded at $40.96 and had previously closed at $40.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in H World Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in H World Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in H World Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in H World Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

