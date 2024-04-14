Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 50 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $44.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,962.32. 147,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,568. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,988.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,744.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total value of $2,685,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,583 shares of company stock worth $60,056,012. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,089.61.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

