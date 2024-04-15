14,772 Shares in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Purchased by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 348,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,074. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.