Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.10.

Barrick Gold stock traded down C$1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.92.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

