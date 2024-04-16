L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $203.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

