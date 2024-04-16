Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Increases By 10.4%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 315.3 days.
China Oilfield Services Stock Performance
Shares of CHOLF stock remained flat at $1.00 on Tuesday. China Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.
About China Oilfield Services
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Oilfield Services
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.