Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTH. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 391.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 157.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 814.2% in the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 86,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 76,922 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PTH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

