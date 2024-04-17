Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,233 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.96. 1,622,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

