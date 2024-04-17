Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.24. 26,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,001. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.30. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $152.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

