Mirova US LLC Has $398.73 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mirova US LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,141,027 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 57,988 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 6.0% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned 1.76% of eBay worth $398,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. 1,224,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,842. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

