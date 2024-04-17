GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.12

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.12 and last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 576757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

Several research firms recently commented on GFS. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,451,821,000. FMR LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,907 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,931,000 after buying an additional 838,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,750,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $80,293,000.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

