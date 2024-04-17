Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.79

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 161628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,661,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 116,366 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

