iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 163,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 122,469 shares.The stock last traded at $35.96 and had previously closed at $36.06.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $594.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 259,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112,701 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 93,930 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.