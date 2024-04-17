IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.69 and last traded at $115.16. 29,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 99,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.67.

IES Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,219.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,503,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,337,682.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,500,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,419,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,503,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,337,682.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,494 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,437. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in IES by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IES by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in IES by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IES by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.