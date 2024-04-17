Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.35

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 14874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

Taiga Building Products Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$360.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.98.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$367.66 million during the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

