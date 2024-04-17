iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. 2,985,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

