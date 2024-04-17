Keel Point LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

