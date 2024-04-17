Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,206,017 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206,017 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.43% of Gold Fields worth $55,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.0 %

Gold Fields stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

