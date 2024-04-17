Slow Capital Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.21. 1,257,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

