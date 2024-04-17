Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 389 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 632,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,216. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

