TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 19,975 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,975 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,330. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

