Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.76

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 66634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$162.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 kilometer square located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer square located in northwestern Botswana.
