TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $373,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,641.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

