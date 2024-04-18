Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $67,579.82 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.50 or 0.04862732 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00055268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

