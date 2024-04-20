J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 1.43% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIFG Consultants Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

TPHD stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,516. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $227.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.74. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

