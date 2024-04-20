First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

RDVY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 902,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

