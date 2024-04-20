iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $316.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.