SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,688,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,859,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

