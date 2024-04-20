abrdn plc Buys 626,810 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 150.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,810 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.7% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.20% of Amgen worth $300,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

AMGN traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,465. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

