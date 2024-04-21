WP Advisors LLC Purchases 15,592 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for 8.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WP Advisors LLC owned 1.48% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $23,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,417,000 after buying an additional 4,970,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,636 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 636,478 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,762.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 383,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 362,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $53.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.4265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

