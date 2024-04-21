WP Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,351,000 after buying an additional 649,553 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,878,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.