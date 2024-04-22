Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 420,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.74. 167,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,133. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.