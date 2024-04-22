Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.80.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.19. The stock had a trading volume of 368,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,905. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.31 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

