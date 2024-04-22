Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 10.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 6.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,052. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.