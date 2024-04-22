Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.61. 254,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,748. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

