Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts expect Beasley Broadcast Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

