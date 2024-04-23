Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells $23,813.27 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Walters-Hoffert sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $23,813.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,013.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flux Power Price Performance

Shares of FLUX opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.34. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Flux Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flux Power stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Flux Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Further Reading

