B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 579.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.29 ($7.20).

BME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.15) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.69) to GBX 525 ($6.48) in a research note on Monday.

BME stock opened at GBX 531.40 ($6.56) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 454 ($5.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.64). The firm has a market cap of £5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,499.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 527.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 542.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

