Lennox International (LII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. Lennox International has set its FY 2024 guidance at 18.500-20.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $18.50-$20.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LII opened at $459.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $256.74 and a 52 week high of $501.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.67.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

