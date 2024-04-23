Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) versus Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Critical Survey

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -3.39% -3.93% -3.38% Co-Diagnostics -518.69% -35.37% -32.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $624.80 million 10.92 -$21.15 million ($0.74) -304.35 Co-Diagnostics $6.81 million 5.28 -$35.33 million ($1.21) -0.95

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Co-Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspire Medical Systems and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 4 10 0 2.71 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $272.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.86%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Co-Diagnostics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

