Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

