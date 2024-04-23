PDS Planning Inc Takes $473,000 Position in Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,153,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cybin by 488.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cybin by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cybin by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,670. Cybin Inc. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.74.

Cybin ( NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

