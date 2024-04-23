Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $198.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.08 and its 200-day moving average is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

