5,827 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in UDR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of UDR by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,661. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

